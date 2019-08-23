Shaktiman murder suspect dies in Rangamati ‘shootout’ with army

The so-called gunfight took place in the Ujobazar neighbourhood in Baghaichhari Upazila around 10am on Friday, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Sufi Ullah.

However, the United People’s Democratic Front or UPDF claimed that the dead, Suman Chakma, was one of their ' former activists’ who had been "shot dead without provocation".

On intelligence, members of the Baghaihat army zone in Rangamati district raided Dopata area on Friday for detaining terrorists, said Inter-Services Public Relations or ISPR in a statement.

“The terrorists opened fire on them sensing the presence of soldiers. They retaliated immediately and the gunfight continued about 4 to 5 minutes. At one stage, the gang of terrorists was forced to retreat and the fight left Suman Chakma, the top terrorist of the UPDF, dead.”

The dead was one of the main accused in the murder case of Naniarchar Upazila Parishad chairman, said the statement, adding that the army believes multiple terrorists were injured in the operation.

The ISPR says, "The scene is under the control of the security forces. In future, such operations will continue to ensure peace and security in the area. ”

Shaktiman, a leader of Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samiti or PCJSS (MN Larma), was shot while he was entering his office in May last year.

The following day, five people, including UPDF (Ganatantrik) leader Tapan Jyoti Chakma, died in a gun attack on a microbus full of mourners on the road to the funeral of Shaktiman Chakma.

The UPDF has an alliance with the PCJSS (MN Larma) faction to keep control of the Naniarchar area.

A case was started over the six murders naming UPDF leader Prasit Bikash Khisa as the main suspect. Suman Chakma was also named in the case.

Angya Marma, the UPDF’s district organiser in Khagrachhari, said, “Suman was one of their ex-activists. He was shot dead without any provocation.”

"If he committed the crime, he should have been brought to justice. None has the right to kill anyone in this way."

On Aug 4, a member of the army died and two others were injured in a gunfight at Poaithupara area in the Rajsthali Upazila in the district.