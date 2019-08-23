Religious festivals should focus on people's welfare, says President Hamid

The president made the call during a get-together with the representatives of the Hindu community at Bangabhaban on Friday to commemorate Janmashtami.

President Hamid expressed his greetings to the Hindu community on the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

“Man is a social being. Therefore, we should not be engrossed with ourselves but keep working to remove wrongs, injustices and superstitions from our society,” he said.

“The Janmashtami should not be limited to rituals and festivity but its morals should be used to establish a welfare society.”

He continued, "It is important to have mutual respect to create a humanitarian society, said the president. That is why every religion stresses family bonding."

“Evaluation of family structure, increasing urbanisation and modernisation have made people busier nowadays. As a result, family ties are affected and incidents of violence are taking place.”

“Decaying family values and family ties are somewhat responsible for this, which is never expected in a peaceful society.”

President Hamid also highlighted the tradition of communal harmony in Bangladesh.

“From time immemorial, members of different religious communities have practiced their religion while maintaining the mutual friendship. Communal harmony is our tradition. I urge people from all religious community to uphold the tradition and use it to propel the national development and prosperity,” he said.

Food Minister Shadhan Chandra Majumdar, Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das and Ramkrishna Mission Principal Swami Purnatwananda Maharaj were present at the event. Leaders from Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, Hindu Dhormiyo Kalyan Trust and others from the community exchanged greetings with the president.