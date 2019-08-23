Home > Bangladesh

Police find bullet-ridden body of drug suspect in Satkhira

  Satkhira Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Aug 2019 11:47 AM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2019 11:47 AM BdST

Police have recovered the bullet-riddled body of a suspected drug dealer in Satkhira Sadar Upazila.

The dead man was identified as Mansur Sheikh, who was killed in a gunfight between 'two gangs of drug traders', according to the police.

The incident occurred in the upazila's Bakal Islampur Char around 4am on Friday, said Inspector Mizanur Rahman of the police's Special Branch.

Informed of the shootout, a police team rushed to the scene and found the bullet-ridden of body alongside a gun and 50 yaba tablets. 

"Mansur Sheikh is a drug trader. He was killed in a gun battle between two groups of drug traders."

There are at least 14 drug-related cases against him with the police, said Inspector Mizanur.

