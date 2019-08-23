Murder of local Jubo League leader sparks protests, vandalism of Rohingya camp in Teknaf

Many fled the camp during the five-hour long demonstrations with protesters blaming 'Rohingya criminals' for the incident.

Omar's father, however, alleged the killing was politically motivated and that the 'armed Rohingyas' were used to execute the plot.

Omar, the president of Hnila Union Ward-9 wing of the Jubo League, was shot to death near Teknaf's Jadimura Rohingya Camp No. 27.

The 35-year-old also oversaw various development programmes at the camp as head of Jadimura Government Primary School's governing committee .

According to the police, a group of Rohingyas from the camp abducted Omar from the streets on Thursday night before killing him in a different location. Informed of the matter, police went to the scene and recovered his body.

On hearing the news of the incident, locals gathered at Jadimura market and began demonstrating at 8am on Friday.

During the demonstrations, a number of protesters went inside the camp on several occassions and vandalised the different signage of NGOs, shacks and shops there.

A Save the Children office located inside camp No. 27 also sufferred vandalism.

A group of youths, including children, armed with sticks were also seen heading into the camp. They subsequently tore down the signage of different NGOs to express their discontent.

Police intervened at 1pm, leading to protesters calling off the blockade on the Teknaf-Cox's Bazar road.