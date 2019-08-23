Murder of local Jubo League leader sparks protests, vandalism of Rohingya camp in Teknaf
The alleged murder of Omar Farook, a local Jubo League leader, has triggerred violent protests as disgruntled locals vandalised and blockaded the Jadimura Rohingya Camp in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.
Many fled the camp during the five-hour long demonstrations with protesters blaming 'Rohingya criminals' for the incident.
Omar's father, however, alleged the killing was politically motivated and that the 'armed Rohingyas' were used to execute the plot.
The 35-year-old also oversaw various development programmes at the camp as head of Jadimura Government Primary School's governing committee .
According to the police, a group of Rohingyas from the camp abducted Omar from the streets on Thursday night before killing him in a different location. Informed of the matter, police went to the scene and recovered his body.
During the demonstrations, a number of protesters went inside the camp on several occassions and vandalised the different signage of NGOs, shacks and shops there.
A Save the Children office located inside camp No. 27 also sufferred vandalism.
Police intervened at 1pm, leading to protesters calling off the blockade on the Teknaf-Cox's Bazar road.
