LGRD Minister Tazul receives honour for efforts to combat dengue amid concerns
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Aug 2019 10:56 PM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2019 10:56 PM BdST
Local Government and Rural Development or LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam has been honoured by an organisation for his efforts on combating the dengue fever amid concerns about the deadly disease across Bangladesh.
Hassan Ahamed Chowdhury Kiron, chairman of Debate for Democracy, handed over a crest of honour to the minister at an event in the FDC on Friday.
Highlighting Bangladesh's success in treating dengue patients and citing an official of the World Health Organisation, Tazul said Bangladesh is “more capable” than developed countries in dealing with the disease.
Dengue first struck Bangladesh in 2000. Since then, the number of people infected with the disease increased to 50,148 until 2018 but this year, according to the government, the number of people hospitalised with dengue so far has crossed 60,000.
The government confirmed 47 deaths from dengue after review so far this year, but a bdnews24.com count based on reports from doctors and hospitals has put the death toll at 176.
