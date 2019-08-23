Home > Bangladesh

LGRD Minister Tazul receives honour for efforts to combat dengue amid concerns

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Aug 2019 10:56 PM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2019 10:56 PM BdST

Local Government and Rural Development or LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam has been honoured by an organisation for his efforts on combating the dengue fever amid concerns about the deadly disease across Bangladesh. 

Hassan Ahamed Chowdhury Kiron, chairman of Debate for Democracy, handed over a crest of honour to the minister at an event in the FDC on Friday.

Highlighting Bangladesh's success in treating dengue patients and citing an official of the World Health Organisation, Tazul said Bangladesh is “more capable” than developed countries in dealing with the disease.

Dengue first struck Bangladesh in 2000. Since then, the number of people infected with the disease increased to 50,148 until 2018 but this year, according to the government, the number of people hospitalised with dengue so far has crossed 60,000.

The government confirmed 47 deaths from dengue after review so far this year, but a bdnews24.com count based on reports from doctors and hospitals has put the death toll at 176.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Canadian court verdict on Noor Chowdhury expected in Nov

A timeline of the Rohingya crisis

Murder of Teknaf Jubo League leader sparks protests

File Photo

Myanmar must be 'accommodative' to Rohingyas: FM

Focus on welfare: Hamid

Jubo League leader killed in Teknaf

Drug suspect found dead in Satkhira

Woman dies of dengue in Satkhira

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.