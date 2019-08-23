Jubo League leader shot dead in Teknaf

Omar Farook, 35, was the president of Hnila Union Ward-9 chapter of Jubo League and had also headed the Jadimura Government Primary School's governing committee.

A group of 'Rohingya criminals' from the Jadimura Camp in Hnila Union allegedly murdered him, Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das, citing Omar's family, said.

A few Rohingyas from the refugee visited Omar at his residence at 12.30 am on Friday, said OC Pradeep.

“They were having a conversation outside the house which subsequently boiled over into an altercation. The Rohingyas then picked him up by force and left, the family alleged.”

Later, Omar was shot in the hills in Jadimura. Informed of the matter, police went to the scene and recovered his body.

“We are yet to find out the motive behind the murder. We are conducting raids to nab the perpetrators,” said OC Pradeep.

Omar’s body has been sent to Cox’s Bazar Central Hospital morgue for autopsy.