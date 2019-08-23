Jubo League leader shot dead in Teknaf
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Aug 2019 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2019 12:07 PM BdST
A local Jubo League leader has been shot to death in Cox’s Bazar's Teknaf Upazila.
Omar Farook, 35, was the president of Hnila Union Ward-9 chapter of Jubo League and had also headed the Jadimura Government Primary School's governing committee.
A group of 'Rohingya criminals' from the Jadimura Camp in Hnila Union allegedly murdered him, Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das, citing Omar's family, said.
A few Rohingyas from the refugee visited Omar at his residence at 12.30 am on Friday, said OC Pradeep.
“They were having a conversation outside the house which subsequently boiled over into an altercation. The Rohingyas then picked him up by force and left, the family alleged.”
Later, Omar was shot in the hills in Jadimura. Informed of the matter, police went to the scene and recovered his body.
“We are yet to find out the motive behind the murder. We are conducting raids to nab the perpetrators,” said OC Pradeep.
Omar’s body has been sent to Cox’s Bazar Central Hospital morgue for autopsy.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police find bullet-ridden body of drug suspect in Satkhira
- Housewife dies of dengue fever in Satkhira
- Repatriation plan stalls again as Rohingya keep refusing Myanmar return
- Bangladesh says ‘some NGOs impeding’ Rohingya repatriation by 'misguiding' them
- Bangladesh FM 'disappointed' by Rohingya reluctance to go back to Myanmar
- 300 health workers afflicted with dengue
- Bangladesh records nearly 60,000 patients hospitalised for dengue so far in 2019
- Three High Court judges facing probe, ordered to refrain from judicial activities
- ACC to probe allegations of graft against BSEC Chairman Khairul Hossain
- Repatriation plan stalls as Rohingyas refuse to go back to Myanmar
Most Read
- PM inaugurates Biman’s new 787-8 Dreamliner ‘Gaangchil’
- Pakistan leader vents frustration at India: ‘no point in talking to them’
- 12 shops in Dhaka’s Gulshan fined Tk 6.6 million for selling illegal products
- Three High Court judges facing probe, ordered to refrain from judicial activities
- Bangladesh says ‘some NGOs impeding’ Rohingya repatriation by 'misguiding' them
- Inside India’s messy electric vehicle revolution
- Repatriation plan stalls as Rohingyas refuse to go back to Myanmar
- BIDA launches massive hunt for entrepreneurs in Bangladesh
- ACC to probe allegations of graft against BSEC Chairman Khairul Hossain
- UNHCR wants ‘effective’ access to Rohingyas' place of return after another botched attempt