Two Rohingyas die in BGB anti-drug drive in Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2019 11:46 AM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2019 11:46 AM BdST
Two Rohingyas have died in a so-called shootout with Border Guard Bangladesh, or BGB, in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.
The incident took place in the Hoikong area adjoining the Naf River on Thursday morning, said Maj Shariful Islam Jomaddar, deputy commanding officer of BGB Battalion-2 in Teknaf.
The dead were identified as Md Saker, 22, and Nurul Alam, 30, according to the BGB.
A BGB team raided the area after being tipped off about a consignment of drugs smuggled from Myanmar, said Major Jomaddar.
“The drug smugglers opened fire on the border security troopers, forcing them to retaliate. Later, two bullet-ridden bodies were found on the scene. They were subsequently rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared them dead," he said.
BGB recovered 50,000 Yaba pills, two firearms and two sharp weapons from the scene, he said.
The bodies were handed over to the Teknaf police.
Pradip Kumar Das, chief of Teknaf Police Station, said the bodies were sent to the Cox’s Bazar Central Hospital for autopsy.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three die in collision between buses in Thakurgaon
- Two Rohingyas die in BGB anti-drug drive in Cox’s Bazar
- Murder suspect killed in Mymensingh ‘gunfight’
- Why Rohingyas do not want to return to Myanmar?
- Mayor Atiqul threatens legal action alleging non-cooperation in drives to kill mosquito
- UK helps out Mirpur slum fire victims
- Mahbub Uz Zaman new Bangladesh ambassador to China
- 4th session of parliament starts on Sep 8
- Paper book in two to four months in Aug 21 attack case, says law minister
- Police recover bodies of Bangladeshi brothers in Italy
Most Read
- Police recover bodies of Bangladeshi brothers in Italy
- More than 2,000 people displaced, 19 killed in Myanmar fighting
- Trump says he is seriously looking at ending birthright citizenship
- BIDA launches massive hunt for entrepreneurs in Bangladesh
- Dengue outbreak continues steadily despite mosquito repelling
- Why Rohingyas do not want to return to Myanmar?
- Khaleda had a message ready to mourn my death on Aug 21, 2004: Hasina
- Former Indian finance minister Chidambaram arrested in corruption case
- Aug 21 attack: AL will go to Supreme Court for death to Tarique Rahman
- Dhaka Abahani take first-leg lead against North Korean April 25 in AFC Cup semis