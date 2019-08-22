Two Rohingyas die in BGB anti-drug drive in Cox’s Bazar

The incident took place in the Hoikong area adjoining the Naf River on Thursday morning, said Maj Shariful Islam Jomaddar, deputy commanding officer of BGB Battalion-2 in Teknaf.

The dead were identified as Md Saker, 22, and Nurul Alam, 30, according to the BGB.

A BGB team raided the area after being tipped off about a consignment of drugs smuggled from Myanmar, said Major Jomaddar.

“The drug smugglers opened fire on the border security troopers, forcing them to retaliate. Later, two bullet-ridden bodies were found on the scene. They were subsequently rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared them dead," he said.

BGB recovered 50,000 Yaba pills, two firearms and two sharp weapons from the scene, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the Teknaf police.

Pradip Kumar Das, chief of Teknaf Police Station, said the bodies were sent to the Cox’s Bazar Central Hospital for autopsy.