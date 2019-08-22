Repatriation plan stalls as Rohingyas refuse to go back to Myanmar
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2019 03:50 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2019 03:50 PM BdST
A second attempt to repatriate the Rohingyas living in Bangladesh to Myanmar has hit a snag as the refugees remain reluctant to return to their homeland.
The repatriation efforts will continue until 4pm Thursday, said Refugee Repatriation and Relief Commissioner Md Abul Kalam, adding that the authorities stand ready to repatriate anyone willing to return to Myanmar before the deadline.
Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Md Abul Kalam on Thursday said, “We have made all the necessary arrangements. We are interviewing 3,540 people from 1039 families on the repatriation list.”
But none of the Rohingyas are willing to return on their own volition, he said.
A failure to initiate the repatriation process will mark a second setback in the efforts to resolve two-and-a-half-year long crisis.
On Nov 15 last year, preparations were in place to send the Rohingyas home but they flatly refused to return, owing to concerns over the situation in Myanmar.
But Foreign Minister AK Momen is refusing to call off the efforts. Speaking to reporters at his office in Dhaka, the minister said, “We remain hopeful. It’s Myanmar’s problem and they need to resolve it. We won’t force anything.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Repatriation plan stalls as Rohingyas refuse to go back to Myanmar
- Three die in collision between buses in Thakurgaon
- Two Rohingyas die in BGB anti-drug drive in Cox’s Bazar
- Murder suspect killed in Mymensingh ‘gunfight’
- Why Rohingyas do not want to return to Myanmar?
- Mayor Atiqul threatens legal action alleging non-cooperation in drives to kill mosquito
- UK helps out Mirpur slum fire victims
- Mahbub Uz Zaman new Bangladesh ambassador to China
- 4th session of parliament starts on Sep 8
- Paper book in two to four months in Aug 21 attack case, says law minister
Most Read
- Police recover bodies of Bangladeshi brothers in Italy
- Trump says he is seriously looking at ending birthright citizenship
- BIDA launches massive hunt for entrepreneurs in Bangladesh
- Why Rohingyas do not want to return to Myanmar?
- Dengue outbreak continues steadily despite mosquito repelling
- More than 2,000 people displaced, 19 killed in Myanmar fighting
- Khaleda had a message ready to mourn my death on Aug 21, 2004: Hasina
- Former Indian finance minister Chidambaram arrested in corruption case
- Dhaka Abahani take first-leg lead against North Korean April 25 in AFC Cup semis
- Mahbub Uz Zaman new Bangladesh ambassador to China