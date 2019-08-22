Murder suspect killed in Mymensingh ‘gunfight’

The incident took place in Pagla Chakua area of ​​ Gafargaon Upazila at 1:30am on Thursday, said

Mymensingh District Detective Police (DB) OC Shah Kamal Hossain Akanda.

The dead Ekhlas Uddin, 35, was the head of an inter-district robbery gang, according to police. He had been implicated in at least six cases of murder, robbery, drug trafficking and various other crimes.

A group of muggers slashed driver Sujan’s throat on the night of Jul 27 and snatched away his auto-rickshaw.

Ekhlas was the main suspect in the murder, said OC Shah Kamal.

A DB police team raided Chakua area after being tipped off about a group of drug traffickers, including Ekhlas, occupying the area, he said.

“Sensing the presence of police, the traffickers opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. Ekhlas was wounded in the gunfight while his accomplices fled the scene.”

Ekhlas was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said the OC.

A pistol and a round of bullets have been recovered from the spot, he said.