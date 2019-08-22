Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh records nearly 60,000 patients hospitalised for dengue so far in 2019

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Aug 2019 06:19 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2019 06:25 PM BdST

Hospitals across Bangladesh have admitted nearly 60,000 patients with dengue fever so far in 2019 amid various programmes across the country to prevent the mosquito-borne disease.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS, a total of 59,592 dengue patients have been admitted to the different hospitals across Bangladesh from the beginning of the year to 8am on Thursday.

Patients with mosquito-borne viral dengue fever lying inside mosquito nets at a special ward of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

The number excludes those diagnosed with the mosquito-borne viral fever but treated at home.

As many as 1,626 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24 hours to 8am on Thursday, including 761 in the epicentre of the outbreak Dhaka. The number was 711 and 915 respectively in and outside Dhaka on Wednesday.

Children suffering from dengue at the Holy Family Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

The number of patients hospitalised for dengue this year is the highest ever recorded.

Between 2000 and 2008, 50,148 people were hospitalised for dengue in Bangladesh. But this in the first 22 days of August alone, a total of 41,131 dengue patients have been hospitalised for the disease.

