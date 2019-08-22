Bangladesh records nearly 60,000 patients hospitalised for dengue so far in 2019
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2019 06:19 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2019 06:25 PM BdST
Hospitals across Bangladesh have admitted nearly 60,000 patients with dengue fever so far in 2019 amid various programmes across the country to prevent the mosquito-borne disease.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS, a total of 59,592 dengue patients have been admitted to the different hospitals across Bangladesh from the beginning of the year to 8am on Thursday.
Patients with mosquito-borne viral dengue fever lying inside mosquito nets at a special ward of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
As many as 1,626 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24 hours to 8am on Thursday, including 761 in the epicentre of the outbreak Dhaka. The number was 711 and 915 respectively in and outside Dhaka on Wednesday.
Children suffering from dengue at the Holy Family Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Between 2000 and 2008, 50,148 people were hospitalised for dengue in Bangladesh. But this in the first 22 days of August alone, a total of 41,131 dengue patients have been hospitalised for the disease.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 300 health workers afflicted with dengue
- Bangladesh records nearly 60,000 patients hospitalised for dengue so far in 2019
- Three High Court judges facing probe, ordered to refrain from judicial activities
- ACC to probe allegations of graft against BSEC Chairman Khairul Hossain
- Repatriation plan stalls as Rohingyas refuse to go back to Myanmar
- Three die in collision between buses in Thakurgaon
- Two Rohingyas die in BGB anti-drug drive in Cox’s Bazar
- Murder suspect killed in Mymensingh ‘gunfight’
- Why Rohingyas do not want to return to Myanmar?
- Mayor Atiqul threatens legal action alleging non-cooperation in drives to kill mosquito
Most Read
- Trump says he is seriously looking at ending birthright citizenship
- Police recover bodies of Bangladeshi brothers in Italy
- BIDA launches massive hunt for entrepreneurs in Bangladesh
- Why Rohingyas do not want to return to Myanmar?
- Khaleda had a message ready to mourn my death on Aug 21, 2004: Hasina
- Former Indian finance minister Chidambaram arrested in corruption case
- Dengue outbreak continues steadily despite mosquito repelling
- Pakistan leader vents frustration at India: ‘no point in talking to them’
- Dhaka Abahani take first-leg lead against North Korean April 25 in AFC Cup semis
- PM inaugurates Biman’s new 787-8 Dreamliner ‘Gaangchil’