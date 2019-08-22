300 health workers afflicted with dengue
Sumon Mahbub, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2019 06:28 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2019 06:28 PM BdST
As many as 300 health workers, including doctors and nurses, have been afflicted with dengue while treating patients hospitalised for the mosquito-borne disease in Dhaka this year.
According to a government count, six doctors and 12 nurses are undergoing treatment for the viral fever in different hospitals in the capital.
A paramedic collecting blood from a dengue patient for test at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
But according to the Directorate General of Health Services, a total of 94 doctors, 130 nurses and 76 hospital staff have undergone treatment for dengue so far this year.
