UK helps out Mirpur slum fire victims
Published: 21 Aug 2019 08:02 PM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2019 08:02 PM BdST
The British government has stood by the victims of the Jhilpar slum near Chalantika bend in Dhaka’s Mirpur.
Its development arm, DfID has allocated £102,625 to support those affected by the fire.
“Following the Government of Bangladesh’s immediate support, this new allocation aims to provide non-food items, mosquito nets, hygiene items, financial support, education, and psychosocial support over a period of 45 days,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.
A devastating fire raged through the slum on Aug 16, destroying almost all of 2,000-2,500 shanties and injuring at least four people.
