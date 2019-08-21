UK helps out Mirpur slum fire victims

Its development arm, DfID has allocated £102,625 to support those affected by the fire.

“Following the Government of Bangladesh’s immediate support, this new allocation aims to provide non-food items, mosquito nets, hygiene items, financial support, education, and psychosocial support over a period of 45 days,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

A devastating fire raged through the slum on Aug 16, destroying almost all of 2,000-2,500 shanties and injuring at least four people.