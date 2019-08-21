Police fail to track down 16 absconding convicts in Aug 21 grenade attack case
Liton Haider, Chief Crime Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Aug 2019 01:24 AM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2019 01:24 AM BdST
Almost a year on from the verdict in the Aug 21 grenade attack case, police are yet to make any headway in tracking down the 16 absconding convicts -- four of whom are on Interpol's red notices list.
Despite listing BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and the party's former MP Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad, Interpol later removed the red notices issued for them.
Ahead of the 15th anniversary of the deadly terror attack, CID's Additional DIG Khandaker Rafiqul Islam on Tuesday said when the verdict was announced, 18 convicts were still at large.
But the number dropped to 16 after former police DIG Khan Sayeed Hasan and deputy commissioner Obaidur Rahman surrendered themselves to court recently.
Regular talks are being held with Interpol over reinstating the red notices against Tarique and Kaikobad, he added.
Mohiul said the red notice against Tarique was issued on Apr 13, 2015 before being revoked a year later on Jan 26. Alternatively, the red notice against Kaikobad was issued on Nov 12, 2015. Interpol subsequently withdrew it on May 4 last year.
As per its constitution, Interpol cannot publish a notice if it requires the organisation to undertake activities of a political, military, religious, or racial character.
They (Interpol) enlisted lobbyists and cited political reasons for rescinding the notices, said Mohiul.
Police do not have any clear information on the whereabouts of the fugitives.
Khaleda Zia's son Tarique has been living in the UK for a decade. But talks of extraditing him to Bangladesh by the government have yet to yield any result.
The 10 fugitives against whom have not been issued red notices are – retired Lt Col Saiful Islam Joardar, former director of DGFI retired Major General ATM Amin Ahmed, Md Iqbal, Mohibul Muktakin, Anisul Morsalin, Mohammed Khalil, Maulana Liton alias Delwar Hossain alias Zobayer, Jahangir Alam Badar, Mufti Shafiqur Rahman and Mufti Abdul Hai.
A total of 24 people were killed and many others injured when a series of grenades ripped through the meeting venue of Awami League, then in opposition, on Bangabandhu Avenue on Aug 21, 2004.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, then the opposition leader, was addressing the rally at that time.
Many of the injured suffered permanent physical deformities as they were maimed. Hasina suffered hearing loss and was under treatment at home and abroad for many years.
Some 30 others, including Tarique, were added to the list of accused following wider investigations after the Awami League came to power in 2009. A total 52 suspects, including police officers, were implicated in the case.
The number had whittled down to 49 after three other accused, former minister and Jamaat secretary general Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid and militant leaders Mufti Abdul Hannan and Sharif Shahedul Alam alias Bipul were hanged after convictions in other cases.
Of the 49, a Dhaka court sentenced 19 to life imprisonment and 11 to different jail terms on Oct 10, 2018.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police fail to track down 16 absconding convicts in Aug 21 grenade attack case
- Bangladesh mission in Toronto observes Mourning Day
- HC irked by police briefings over 'confessions' of suspects
- 33 suspected militants from Hamza Brigade to stand trial in Chattogram
- Number of new dengue cases, hospitalised patients in Bangladesh gradually declining
- Dengue cases show no sign of fall in number
- Owner Faruk gets bail over FR Tower design forgery charges
- Aedes larvae destroyed in 1,200 houses in Dhaka: Mayor Khokon
- HC orders govt to explain why Minny should not get bail
- DNCC starts 20-day ‘combing operation’ to combat dengue menace
Most Read
- Indian Islamic preacher apologises to Malaysians for racial remarks
- Assam’s citizenship register is ‘internal matter’ for India, says Jaishankar amid concerns in Bangladesh
- Women dying more from dengue but disease afflicting more men in Bangladesh
- HC orders govt to explain why Minny should not get bail
- College student dies after falling from the roof of Old Dhaka home
- CPD regrets Aedes larvae discovery in its building, blames contractor after DSCC fine
- Trump urges India and Pakistan to reduce tensions in call with leaders
- Bangladesh clears draft school meal policy to ensure nutrition of 15 million children
- VP Nur asks PM why AL men obstruct him if there is freedom of speech
- Bangladesh, UNHCR to survey Rohingyas regarding return to Myanmar