Paper book in two to four months in Aug 21 attack case, says law minister

He made the statement on Wednesday while speaking to the media on the 15th anniversary of the gruesome attack.

“All I can say is that the process to prepare the paper book on the case has begun. We’re trying our best to prepare the paper book and begin the hearing,” Huq said.

“It takes time. I can tell you that it will be prepared within two to four months. The hearing will begin this year,” he said when reporters reminded him that at least 10 months have passed since the verdict was announced.

More to follow