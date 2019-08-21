Home > Bangladesh

Paper book in two to four months in Aug 21 attack case, says law minister

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Aug 2019 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2019 04:21 PM BdST

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said it may take two to four months to prepare the paper book on the death references and appeals on the Aug 21 grenade attack case.

He made the statement on Wednesday while speaking to the media on the 15th anniversary of the gruesome attack.

“All I can say is that the process to prepare the paper book on the case has begun. We’re trying our best to prepare the paper book and begin the hearing,” Huq said.

“It takes time. I can tell you that it will be prepared within two to four months. The hearing will begin this year,” he said when reporters reminded him that at least 10 months have passed since the verdict was announced.

 

More to follow

