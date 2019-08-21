Home > Bangladesh

Mayor Atiqul threatens legal action alleging non-cooperation in drives to kill mosquito

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Aug 2019 10:29 PM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2019 10:29 PM BdST

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam has complained of non-cooperation by citizens during his so-called 20-day ‘combing operation’ to destroy Aedes mosquitos and its breeding grounds amid a massive dengue outbreak across Bangladesh.

He has threatened the citizens with legal action on charges of obstruction of government duty if they do not cooperate with city corporation workers during drives on homes to kill mosquitos.  

“I had to wait for more than 45 minutes at some houses. Many people disconnected their elevators and did not agree to reopen them,” Atiqul said describing the ways of ‘non-cooperation’ from people during the drives. 

The Dhaka North City Corporation or DNCC launched a 20-day ‘combing operation’ on Tuesday to destroy Aedes mosquitoes and its breeding grounds amid a massive dengue outbreak across Bangladesh. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

He referred to sections 183 to 187, 269 and 270 of the Bangladesh Penal Code of 1860 while threatening the citizens with legal actions.

The DNCC mayor injured his leg on Tuesday after he took part in an event to annihilate Aedes mosquito larvae at a house in Dhaka. 

“The front side of the house looked good but there holes in the backside and I strained my leg after stepping into one of these holes,” he said, explaining why he took part in the event on a wheelchair on Wednesday.

