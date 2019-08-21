IAEA, FAO, WHO experts to help Bangladesh combat Aedes mosquitoes

A joint expert team will visit Bangladesh from Aug 21 to 23, according to the foreign ministry.

Bangladesh is facing an uphill task to control dengue spread this year.

The main objective of the team will be to assess the feasibility of sterile insect technique or SIT in controlling Aedes mosquito in Bangladesh, said the ministry.

The SIT is an environmentally-friendly insect pest control method involving the mass-rearing and sterilisation, using radiation, of a target pest, followed by the systematic area-wide release of the sterile males by air over defined areas, where they mate with wild females resulting in no offspring and a declining pest population.

The IAEA has approved the expert mission due to an initiative taken by Bangladesh Embassy and Permanent Mission in Vienna, with the support of the Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Ministry of Science and Technology, after the dengue fever outbreak in Bangladesh.

The work of the expert team consisting of Rafael Argilés Herrero and Danilo de Oliveira Carvalho, technical officers of the insect pest control section at the Joint FAO or IAEA Division of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, and Rajpal Yadav, scientist at Vector Ecology and Management, Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases, WHO is expected to help Bangladesh in successfully tackle the diseases caused by the Aedes mosquito.

"We are trying to avail best possible scientific know-how to tackle the Aedes mosquito. We thank IAEA for prompt response to support Bangladesh in this time of need," said Abu Zafar, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh in Vienna.