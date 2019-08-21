IAEA, FAO, WHO experts to help Bangladesh combat Aedes mosquitoes
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Aug 2019 09:47 AM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2019 09:47 AM BdST
Bangladesh is bringing experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency, Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Health Organisation to help control Aedes mosquitoes.
A joint expert team will visit Bangladesh from Aug 21 to 23, according to the foreign ministry.
Bangladesh is facing an uphill task to control dengue spread this year.
The main objective of the team will be to assess the feasibility of sterile insect technique or SIT in controlling Aedes mosquito in Bangladesh, said the ministry.
The SIT is an environmentally-friendly insect pest control method involving the mass-rearing and sterilisation, using radiation, of a target pest, followed by the systematic area-wide release of the sterile males by air over defined areas, where they mate with wild females resulting in no offspring and a declining pest population.
The IAEA has approved the expert mission due to an initiative taken by Bangladesh Embassy and Permanent Mission in Vienna, with the support of the Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Ministry of Science and Technology, after the dengue fever outbreak in Bangladesh.
The work of the expert team consisting of Rafael Argilés Herrero and Danilo de Oliveira Carvalho, technical officers of the insect pest control section at the Joint FAO or IAEA Division of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, and Rajpal Yadav, scientist at Vector Ecology and Management, Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases, WHO is expected to help Bangladesh in successfully tackle the diseases caused by the Aedes mosquito.
"We are trying to avail best possible scientific know-how to tackle the Aedes mosquito. We thank IAEA for prompt response to support Bangladesh in this time of need," said Abu Zafar, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh in Vienna.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police fail to track down 16 absconding convicts in Aug 21 grenade attack case
- Bangladesh mission in Toronto observes Mourning Day
- HC irked by police briefings over 'confessions' of suspects
- 33 suspected militants from Hamza Brigade to stand trial in Chattogram
- Number of new dengue cases, hospitalised patients in Bangladesh gradually declining
- Dengue cases show no sign of fall in number
- Owner Faruk gets bail over FR Tower design forgery charges
- Aedes larvae destroyed in 1,200 houses in Dhaka: Mayor Khokon
- HC orders govt to explain why Minny should not get bail
- DNCC starts 20-day ‘combing operation’ to combat dengue menace
Most Read
- Indian Islamic preacher apologises to Malaysians for racial remarks
- Assam’s citizenship register is ‘internal matter’ for India, says Jaishankar amid concerns in Bangladesh
- HC orders govt to explain why Minny should not get bail
- Muhith allowed to import SUV under duty-scheme for MPs
- 33 suspected militants from Hamza Brigade to stand trial in Chattogram
- Police fail to track down 16 absconding convicts in Aug 21 grenade attack case
- ‘As an Indian, I am not proud’: Amartya Sen criticises decisions on Jammu and Kashmir
- Women dying more from dengue but disease afflicting more men in Bangladesh
- Rohingya return is also India’s ‘national interest’, says India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
- Dengue cases show no sign of fall in number