Bangladesh says India's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir India’s internal matter

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Aug 2019 01:27 PM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2019 01:27 PM BdST

Bangladesh has said the recent decision taken by the Indian government on Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India.

“Bangladesh maintains that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian Government is an internal issue of India,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Bangladesh has always advocated, as a matter of principle, that maintaining regional peace and stability, as well as development should be a priority for all countries.”

The statement was issued on Wednesday, hours after India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar left Dhaka ending his first visit. He, however, did not speak any word on the issue during his visit.

Soon after India scrapped the Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader called the decisions ‘internal matter’ of India.

