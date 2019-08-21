Bangladesh mission in Toronto observes Mourning Day

The mission flew the national flag at half-mast, placed a floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu, offered special prayers, and held discussion.

Messages of the president, prime minister, foreign minister and state minister for foreign affairs were also read out. The participants observed a minute's silence. Members of the Bangladesh community joined the observances.

The architect of Bangladesh was brutally killed along with his all family members except two daughters – Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, who were abroad then – on the fateful night of Aug 15, 1975.

Consul General Nayem Uddin Ahmed discussed the life and works of Bangabandhu and called upon the expatriate Bangladeshis to work for the fulfillment of the dream of the father of the nation.