Home > Bangladesh

Two die after car crashes into covered van in Cumilla

  Cumilla Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Aug 2019 11:43 AM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2019 11:43 AM BdST

Two people have been killed and four others injured after a car crashed into a parked covered van in Cumilla.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Kurchap area in the district’s Debidwar Upazila around 7:15am on Tuesday, said Monirul Islam, inspector of Eliotganj Highway Police Outpost.

“The microbus carrying six passengers was heading to Feni from Dhaka when it rammed a parked covered van along the road, leaving two people dead on the spot,” Inspector Monirul said.

Police took the injured to Chandina Upazila Health Complex. The bodies were taken to the police outpost. The dead could not be identified immediately, according to Monirul.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Court removes bar on 9th wage board for journos

CPD explains after fine

FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees take part in a protest at the Kutupalong refugee camp to mark the one year anniversary of their exodus in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25, 2018. Reuters

Bangladesh, UN to survey Rohingyas before return

Cabinet clears draft school meal policy

The dengue epidemic has also hit Eid train journey. A railway official spraying aerosol inside the Banalata Express train before it departed Kamalapur Railway Station on Wednesday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Dengue drives up household expenses

Nur to PM: Why do I get obstructed?

Tasvir bailed in FR Tower case

A court in Barguna granted police five days to question Aysha Siddika Minny when they produced her on Wednesday over the daylight murder of her husband Refat Shorif.

HC orders report on Minny’s ‘confession’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.