Two die after car crashes into covered van in Cumilla

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Kurchap area in the district’s Debidwar Upazila around 7:15am on Tuesday, said Monirul Islam, inspector of Eliotganj Highway Police Outpost.

“The microbus carrying six passengers was heading to Feni from Dhaka when it rammed a parked covered van along the road, leaving two people dead on the spot,” Inspector Monirul said.

Police took the injured to Chandina Upazila Health Complex. The bodies were taken to the police outpost. The dead could not be identified immediately, according to Monirul.