Two die after car crashes into covered van in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Aug 2019 11:43 AM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2019 11:43 AM BdST
Two people have been killed and four others injured after a car crashed into a parked covered van in Cumilla.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Kurchap area in the district’s Debidwar Upazila around 7:15am on Tuesday, said Monirul Islam, inspector of Eliotganj Highway Police Outpost.
Police took the injured to Chandina Upazila Health Complex. The bodies were taken to the police outpost. The dead could not be identified immediately, according to Monirul.
