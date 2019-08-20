Number of new dengue cases, hospitalised patients in Bangladesh gradually declining

According to the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS, a total 6,470 patients are being treated for the virus at different hospitals in the country as of Tuesday, marking a drop by 263 from a day earlier. As many as 7,168 patients were hospitalised for the virus on Sunday.

A total of 1,572 patients diagnosed with dengue were admitted to hospitals throughout the country in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, down from 1,760 the previous day.

The rate of patients hospitalised for dengue has been continually declining since Aug 7, Ayesha Akhter, assistant director of DGHS, told bdnews24.com.

“Maybe it’s because of greater awareness among the people and the government’s initiatives taking effect. But only if the rate serially declines over the next two weeks can we say the outbreak of dengue is waning.”

The total number of dengue patients this year crossed that of last year before August after the ongoing outbreak started with the onset of the monsoon season in early June.

Bangladesh recorded a total 56,369 hospitalised dengue patients so far this year, including 37,908 in the first 19 days of August.

The government confirmed 40 deaths from dengue after review so far this year, but a bdnews24.com count based on reports from doctors and hospitals has put the death toll at 173.