Home > Bangladesh

Number of new dengue cases, hospitalised patients in Bangladesh gradually declining

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Aug 2019 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2019 08:59 PM BdST

The number of patients undergoing treatment for dengue fever has fallen marginally along with the daily rate of hospitalisation for the mosquito-borne disease across Bangladesh.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS, a total 6,470 patients are being treated for the virus at different hospitals in the country as of Tuesday, marking a drop by 263 from a day earlier. As many as 7,168 patients were hospitalised for the virus on Sunday.

A total of 1,572 patients diagnosed with dengue were admitted to hospitals throughout the country in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, down from 1,760 the previous day. 

The rate of patients hospitalised for dengue has been continually declining since Aug 7, Ayesha Akhter, assistant director of DGHS, told bdnews24.com.  

“Maybe it’s because of greater awareness among the people and the government’s initiatives taking effect. But only if the rate serially declines over the next two weeks can we say the outbreak of dengue is waning.”

The total number of dengue patients this year crossed that of last year before August after the ongoing outbreak started with the onset of the monsoon season in early June.

Bangladesh recorded a total 56,369 hospitalised dengue patients so far this year, including 37,908 in the first 19 days of August.

The government confirmed 40 deaths from dengue after review so far this year, but a bdnews24.com count based on reports from doctors and hospitals has put the death toll at 173.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Dengue cases, hospitalisation rate drops

How long to suffer from dengue

Faruk gets bail over FR Tower design forgery charges

Aedes larvae destroyed in 1,200 houses: Khokon

A court in Barguna granted police five days to question Aysha Siddika Minny when they produced her on Wednesday over the daylight murder of her husband Refat Shorif.

Why Minny should not get bail: HC to govt

DNCC starts ‘combing operation’ to combat dengue menace

FILE -- Rohingya refugees press on after crossing the Naf River, as villages in Myanmar burned in the distance, near Palong Khali, Bangladesh, Sept. 4, 2017. The release of two journalists after 16 months in prison does not otherwise move the needle for freedom of expression and other rights that are in jeopardy in Myanmar, analysts and activists said. (Adam Dean/The New York Times)

Rohingya return is also India’s ‘national interest’: Jaishankar

Assam’s citizenship test is ‘internal’ matter: Jaishankar

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.