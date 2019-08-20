DNCC starts 20-day ‘combing operation’ to combat dengue menace
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Aug 2019 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2019 03:33 PM BdST
The Dhaka North City Corporation or DNCC has launched a so-called 20-day ‘combing operation’ to destroy Aedes mosquitoes and its breeding grounds amid a massive dengue outbreak across Bangladesh.
Bishwo Shahitto Kendro chief Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed inaugurated the programme at Shahid Fazle Rabbi Park in Gulshan-1 on Tuesday.
“The 36 wards of Dhaka North have been divided into 10 sections and each section has 10 sub-sections. The drive to annihilate Aedes mosquito larvae will run for two and a half hours every day in the next 20 days,” said Mayor Atiqul Islam who attended the event.
The mayor urged the councillors of Dhaka North’s 54 wards to make the operation a success. As many as 1,600 trained workers with 200 fogging machines were taking part in the operation.
