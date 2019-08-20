DNCC starts 20-day ‘combing operation’ to combat dengue menace

Bishwo Shahitto Kendro chief Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed inaugurated the programme at Shahid Fazle Rabbi Park in Gulshan-1 on Tuesday.

“The 36 wards of Dhaka North have been divided into 10 sections and each section has 10 sub-sections. The drive to annihilate Aedes mosquito larvae will run for two and a half hours every day in the next 20 days,” said Mayor Atiqul Islam who attended the event.

The DNCC plans to expand its operation to 18 new wards.

The mayor urged the councillors of Dhaka North’s 54 wards to make the operation a success. As many as 1,600 trained workers with 200 fogging machines were taking part in the operation.

“If larvae are found in a house, we will put a sticker there. Then after 7 to 10 days, we’ll visit again. If the larvae are found upon a second visit, the penalty will be imposed,” said the mayor.

But if Aedes larvae are discovered in public and private offices, and commercial buildings, the owners will be fined instantly, he said.