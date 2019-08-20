Home > Bangladesh

Aedes larvae destroyed in 1,200 houses in Dhaka: Mayor Khokon

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Aug 2019 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2019 05:26 PM BdST

Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon has said the Aedes larvae
have been found in 1,200 houses during their cleanliness drives in parts of Dhaka.

He provided the information while opening an anti-mosquito drive at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, the Dhaka

South City Corporation or DSCC said in a statement.

“Anti-mosquito drives have already been conducted in 58,748

houses by DSCC authorities. Of them, the Aedes larvae have been found in 1,200

houses. We’ve destroyed the larvae and warned the building owners of the problems,” said the mayor.

The members of Bangladesh Scouts have also distributed

awareness leaflets among the residents visiting 111,000 houses, he added.

