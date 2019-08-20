Aedes larvae destroyed in 1,200 houses in Dhaka: Mayor Khokon
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Aug 2019 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2019 05:26 PM BdST
Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon has said the Aedes larvae
have been found in 1,200 houses during their cleanliness drives in parts of Dhaka.
He provided the information while opening an anti-mosquito drive at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, the Dhaka
South City Corporation or DSCC said in a statement.
“Anti-mosquito drives have already been conducted in 58,748
houses by DSCC authorities. Of them, the Aedes larvae have been found in 1,200
houses. We’ve destroyed the larvae and warned the building owners of the problems,” said the mayor.
The members of Bangladesh Scouts have also distributed
awareness leaflets among the residents visiting 111,000 houses, he added.
