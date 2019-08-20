9th wage board for journos: Supreme Court clears way for gazette publication
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Aug 2019 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2019 10:48 AM BdST
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has suspended the High Court’s freeze on the ninth wage board to increase the salary of employees in the print media and news agencies for eight weeks.
A four-judge appellate bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order on Tuesday after settling the petition filed by the state against the stay order issued by the High Court.
The issue ended up in the top court after Matiur Rahman, chief of the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh, filed the writ petition.
Following the initial hearing of the writ petition, a High Court bench issued a two-month stay order on Aug 6 on the publication of a gazette on the 9th wage board.

