9th wage board for journos: Supreme Court clears way for gazette publication

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Aug 2019 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2019 10:48 AM BdST

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has suspended the High Court’s freeze on the ninth wage board to increase the salary of employees in the print media and news agencies for eight weeks.

A four-judge appellate bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order on Tuesday after settling the petition filed by the state against the stay order issued by the High Court.

As a result of the Supreme Court's order, there is no bar on the wage board notification and gazette publication, according to lawyers.

The issue ended up in the top court after Matiur Rahman, chief of the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh, filed the writ petition.

Following the initial hearing of the writ petition, a High Court bench issued a two-month stay order on Aug 6 on the publication of a gazette on the 9th wage board.

