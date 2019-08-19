VP Nur asks PM why AL men obstruct him if there is freedom of speech
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Aug 2019 07:53 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 07:53 PM BdST
Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) Vice-President Nurul Haque Nur has questioned the claim of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a BBC interview that there are no restrictions on the freedom of speech.
The VP raised the question while briefing the media after Eid-ul-Azha at Madhur Canteen on the campus on Monday. He called the briefing in a response to an assault on him in Patuakhali during Eid holidays.
"The prime minister herself had said in a BBC interview a few days ago that there is no restriction in the country on criticism of government, that the people have the right to express their own views."
He urged the prime minister to instruct her party leaders and activists to stop such assault on people to establish rule of law in Bangladesh. He also demanded arrests of his assailants and justice for attacks.
Nur has come under attack several times in different districts after he was elected DUCSU VP six months ago.
The latest assault took place at Ulania Bandar in Golachipa on Aug 14, in which he and four of his associates were reportedly injured.
"I never commit any crimes. I feel that my life is being threatened by the goons of the ruling Awami League only because of my stance against the lawlessness and irregularities,” Nur said.
“Golachipa Upazila Chairman Shahin Shah led the attack on instruction from Patuakhali-3 lawmaker SM Shahjada Shaju,” Nur alleged.
“Shahin’s brother Nure Alam, local AL municipality unit leader Mainul Islam Rono, Ulania unit Jubo League leader Shakil, and over a hundred other local leaders and activists of the ruling party’s different front organisations launched the attack with metal rods, steel pipes, and machetes in an effort to kill me.”
Nur also claimed that at least 20 to 25 people were injured in the incident, 10 motorbikes and 2 DSLR cameras were vandalised and Tk 89,000 was mugged away.
“The attackers were not done with injuring me in the attack, they also did everything to deprive me of treatment and have since then threatened me not to take any measures over the incident,” Nur said.
“Police didn't take any step to stop the attack during the incident," he alleged.
