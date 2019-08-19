Home > Bangladesh

Three more die from dengue in Khulna, Mymensingh and Faridpur

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Aug 2019 02:11 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 03:14 PM BdST

Three more people died while undergoing treatment for dengue fever in the districts of Khulna, Mymensingh and Faridpur on Monday.

The latest numbers have taken the death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease to 169, according to a bdnews24.com count based on reports from doctors and hospitals.

The government count has put the death toll at 40.

Mizanur Rahman, a vegetable vendor, died at Khulna Medical College Hospital, Delwar Hossain, a mosque caretaker, at Faridpur Medical College Hospital and the third patient, Anwar Hossain, at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. 

Mizanur, 40, died at 7am Monday while receiving treatment, said Shailendranath Biswas, resident physician of the KMCH. At the FMCH, Delwar, 35, died around 10am, said Kamda Prasad Saha, the director of the hospital. Anwar, 40, died early Monday at the MMCH, according to Laxmi Narayan Majumder, the deputy director of the hospital.

Dhaka experienced the initial outbreak of dengue in June and later it spread throughout the country. According to the government statistics, the number of dengue patients crossed 50,000 this year.

