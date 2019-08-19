High Court orders report on Minny’s confessional statement
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Aug 2019 07:25 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 07:25 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the lawyer for Aysha Siddika Minny, the wife of Refat Shorif who was brutally killed in Barguna, to submit a report on the superintendent of police’s briefing on her confessional statement.
The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the orders after hearing Minny’s bail plea on Monday.
It asked ZI Khan Panna, Minny's legal counsel, to provide details as to whether the briefing took place before or after Minny gave her statement and the progression of the case against her so far, including her arrest and where she was interrogated during remand.
He has been given until 2pm on Tuesday to report back to the court.
Minny's legal counsels appealed to the High Court for bail on Aug 5 after she was denied bail twice by the Barguna Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court and the District and Sessions Judge’s Court.
Her lawyer Panna later withdrew the bail petition from the vacation bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on Aug 8 after a partial hearing. Then, he moved the bench of Rahim and Rahman for her bail.
Refat was hacked to death on Jun 26 in broad daylight on a Barguna road. A video of Minny's desperate attempts to save her husband went viral on social media. The following day, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif accused 12 people in a case over the murder.
The case took a new turn after Dulal pointed the finger at Minny. Minny was interrogated at the Barguna police superintendent’s office. She was later arrested as ‘initial evidence’ pointed to her involvement in the much-publicised incident, said SP Maruf Hossain.
A Barguna court subsequently granted police a five-day remand to interrogate Minny. She then gave a confessional statement after being produced in court on the third day of the remand, police said.
Later, she appealed to the Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court for withdrawal of the statement. "The police tortured Minny and compelled her to give a statement," claimed Minny's father.
“Influential local influential politicians are behind it,” he alleged.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- College student dies after falling from the roof of Old Dhaka home
- ACC arrests SMHI Faruk over FR Tower design forgery charges
- Three more die from dengue in Khulna, Mymensingh and Faridpur
- DNCC launches ‘combing operation’ to tackle dengue menace
- Four suspected militants arrested in Dhaka
- Road crashes, mainly caused by speeding, killed 224 during Eid: Passenger group
- Government says 10,000 rawhides destroyed after Eid, crisis is over ‘for now’
- Army soldier killed in gunfight with miscreants in Rangamati: ISPR
- Bangladesh’s initial response to Rohingya crisis was ‘weak, disoriented’: Ex-NHRC chief
- ACC arrests Tasvir over FR Tower design forgery charges
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s initial response to Rohingya crisis was ‘weak, disoriented’: Ex-NHRC chief
- Army soldier killed in gunfight with miscreants in Rangamati: ISPR
- AI is learning from humans, many humans
- French waiter shot dead over slow sandwich service, witnesses say
- ACC arrests Tasvir over FR Tower design forgery charges
- Gold prices raised for third time in August
- Government says 10,000 rawhides destroyed after Eid, crisis is over ‘for now’
- ACC arrests SMHI Faruk over FR Tower design forgery charges
- Four people die from dengue fever in Bangladesh
- Making India more Hindu, one citizenship test at a time