Four suspected militants arrested in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Aug 2019 12:38 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 12:42 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested four suspected militants in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel area.
One of the arrestees is the acting chief of banned Islamic outfit 'Allahr Dal', he said.
"Some books and leaflets of extremist propaganda were seized during the raids."
Details about the suspected militants would be disclosed in a media briefing later, said the RAB official.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ACC arrests SMHI Faruk over FR Tower design forgery charges
- Three more die from dengue in Khulna, Mymensingh and Faridpur
- DNCC launches ‘combing operation’ to tackle dengue menace
- Four suspected militants arrested in Dhaka
- Road crashes, mainly caused by speeding, killed 224 during Eid: Passenger group
- Government says 10,000 rawhides destroyed after Eid, crisis is over ‘for now’
- Army soldier killed in gunfight with miscreants in Rangamati: ISPR
- Bangladesh’s initial response to Rohingya crisis was ‘weak, disoriented’: Ex-NHRC chief
- ACC arrests Tasvir over FR Tower design forgery charges
- Probe into Shahidul Alam case to remain on hold
Most Read
- ACC arrests Tasvir over FR Tower design forgery charges
- Bangladesh’s initial response to Rohingya crisis was ‘weak, disoriented’: Ex-NHRC chief
- Army soldier killed in gunfight with miscreants in Rangamati: ISPR
- AI is learning from humans, many humans
- French waiter shot dead over slow sandwich service, witnesses say
- Making India more Hindu, one citizenship test at a time
- Eight dead as autorickshaw sandwiched between bus, microbus in Cumilla
- Four people die from dengue fever in Bangladesh
- Probe into Shahidul Alam case to remain on hold
- Gold prices raised for third time in August