Four suspected militants arrested in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Aug 2019 12:38 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 12:42 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested four suspected militants in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel area.

The elite force conducted the raids in the area on Monday night, said Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, assistant director of RAB Headquarters.

One of the arrestees is the acting chief of banned Islamic outfit 'Allahr Dal', he said.

"Some books and leaflets of extremist propaganda were seized during the raids."

Details about the suspected militants would be disclosed in a media briefing later, said the RAB official.

