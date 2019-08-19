DNCC launches ‘combing operation’ to tackle dengue menace

The programme is set to begin on Tuesday at Dhaka North ward No. 19, said DNCC spokesman ASM Mamun.

The authorities divided each ward into 10 sections for the programme, Mamun told bdnews24.com. Each section will be assigned 10 cleaners and an officer will oversee the activities.

“The DNCC staff will visit every house in every area during the combing operation. They will check for Aedes mosquito larvae in these houses or establishments. Action will be taken if Aedes larvae are discovered in offices, courts and under-construction buildings.”

If residential buildings are found to contain Aedes larvae, the first-time offenders will be let off with a warning, said Mamun.

“A red sticker with the words – Aedes mosquito larvae have been found in this house – will be put on the house. If the house is found to contain Aedes larvae again upon a second visit, legal action will be taken.”

After the opening day, the operation at first will be carried out in 36 old wards of DNCC. Later, the operation will expand to 18 new wards.