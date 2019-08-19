CPD regrets Aedes larvae discovery in its building, blames contractor after DSCC fine

It issued a statement on Monday after an inspection team of the Dhaka South City Corporation or DSCC slapped the private research firm with a fine of Tk 20,000 on Aug 18.

The under-construction building site, where the larvae were detected, has not been under the CPD’s direct supervision for the past three years, the statement said.

“It was under supervision of the consulting firm and the contractor. According to the agreement with the CPD, the contractor is responsible for removal of all water, on a regular basis, during the construction of the building.”

However, during the Eid holidays when the construction work was temporarily stopped, it said, the contractor did not carry out its responsibility to remove the rain water properly.

The CPD regretted the incident and said it will be more alert in future to ensure cleanliness of the under-construction building.

All necessary measures have been taken as per the advice of the DSCC team and DSCC officials have expressed satisfaction after visiting the building later on the same day, it said.