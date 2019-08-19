CPD regrets Aedes larvae discovery in its building, blames contractor after DSCC fine
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Aug 2019 10:54 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2019 10:54 PM BdST
The Centre for Police Dialogue or CPD has faulted the contractor for Aedes mosquito larvae found at an under-construction building it owns.
It issued a statement on Monday after an inspection team of the Dhaka South City Corporation or DSCC slapped the private research firm with a fine of Tk 20,000 on Aug 18.
The under-construction building site, where the larvae were detected, has not been under the CPD’s direct supervision for the past three years, the statement said.
However, during the Eid holidays when the construction work was temporarily stopped, it said, the contractor did not carry out its responsibility to remove the rain water properly.
The CPD regretted the incident and said it will be more alert in future to ensure cleanliness of the under-construction building.
All necessary measures have been taken as per the advice of the DSCC team and DSCC officials have expressed satisfaction after visiting the building later on the same day, it said.
