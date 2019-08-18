Student dies in Lakshmipur motorcycle accident

The accident took place on JB Road on Sunday, said Azizur Rahman, chief of Lakshmipur Central Police Station.

The dead student was identified as Ibrahim Khalil, son of Babul Mia from Banchhanagar in Lakshmipur and a student of Dalal Bazar Degree College.

Ibrahim set out of his home in a motorcycle in the morning, the OC said citing the locals. His motorcycle veered out of control and fell into the drain near his residence.

The locals took him to hospital where the doctors on duty declared him dead, said the police officer.