Home > Bangladesh

Student dies in Lakshmipur motorcycle accident

  Lakshmipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Aug 2019 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2019 01:33 PM BdST

A college student has died in a motorcycle accident in Lakshmipur, as it fell into a drain.

The accident took place on JB Road on Sunday, said Azizur Rahman, chief of Lakshmipur Central Police Station.

The dead student was identified as Ibrahim Khalil, son of Babul Mia from Banchhanagar in Lakshmipur and a student of Dalal Bazar Degree College.

Ibrahim set out of his home in a motorcycle in the morning, the OC said citing the locals. His motorcycle veered out of control and fell into the drain near his residence.

The locals took him to hospital where the doctors on duty declared him dead, said the police officer.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Workers in Dhaka's Posta loading a truck with rawhides after applying salt for transporting them to tanneries on Thursday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Govt looking for rawhide syndicate: minister

4 die in Narsingdi road crash

Hasina 'restored trust' in Indo-Bangla ties

Two lynched by mob in Pabna

Mourning Day observed in Sri Lanka

Bangladesh missions observe Mourning Day 

Repay debt to Bangabandhu: Hasina

'Bangabandhu Corner' in Canberra 

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.