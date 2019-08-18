Seven killed in road crash in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Aug 2019 02:32 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2019 03:35 PM BdST
At least seven people have been killed in a road crash that involved a bus, a microbus and an autorickshaw in Lalmai Upazila of Cumilla.
The accident took place at Cumilla-Noakhali road in the Jamtoli Bazar area of the Upazila at around 12:15pm on Sunday, according to Cumilla Highway Police Control Room.
Among the dead, six are men and one is a woman, said Police Constable Russell. Police could not immediately confirm their identities.
A Laksam-bound Tisha Paribahan bus from Dhaka first collided with a microbus, said police. The out-of-control bus then hit an autorickshaw, resulting in casualties.
