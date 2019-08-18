Seven killed in road crash in Cumilla

The accident took place at Cumilla-Noakhali road in the Jamtoli Bazar area of ​​the Upazila at around 12:15pm on Sunday, according to Cumilla Highway Police Control Room.

Among the dead, six are men and one is a woman, said Police Constable Russell. Police could not immediately confirm their identities.

The bodies are being kept at the Highway Police Laksam outpost.

A Laksam-bound Tisha Paribahan bus from Dhaka first collided with a microbus, said police. The out-of-control bus then hit an autorickshaw, resulting in casualties.