Minny seeks bail from another High Court bench
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Aug 2019 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2019 04:21 PM BdST
Aysha Siddika Minny, wife of Refat Shorif who was brutally killed in Barguna, has shifted her bail appeal to another High Court bench.
ZI Khan Panna, Minny's legal counsel, withdrew her bail appeal from the bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman following a hearing on Aug 8 as the chances of securing her bail were slim.
The same appeal was submitted to the bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on Sunday, the lawyer said. "The appeal will be on the list hopefully by tomorrow and then the hearing will take place,” he added.
Minny's bail plea was withdrawn on Aug 8, as the court demanded a copy of a confessional statement submitted to the magistrate’s court.
The court decision has left Minny's lawyer apprehensive about the bail.
Refat was hacked to death on Jun 26 in the broad daylight on a Barguna road. Minny's desperate attempt to save her husband went viral on social media. The following day, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif, accused 12 people in a case over the murder.
The case took a new turn after Dulal pointed the finger at Minny, his daughter-in-law. Minny was interrogated at the Barguna police superintendent’s office before being arrested as ‘initial evidence’ pointed to her involvement in the much-publicised murder of Refat, according to SP Maruf Hossain.
The court issued a five-day remand order for Minny. She gave a confessional statement after she was produced in court on the third day of the remand, said police.
Later, she appealed to the Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court for a withdrawal of the statement. "The police tortured Minny compelling her to give a statement," claimed Minny's father. The local influential politicians are behind it, he said.
Minny's legal counsels appealed to the High Court for bail on Aug 5, after she was denied bail twice by the Barguna Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court and the District and Sessions Judge’s Court.
Advocate ZI Khan Panna withdrew the bail petition from the vacation bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on Aug 8, after a partial hearing.
