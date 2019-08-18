Home > Bangladesh

Army soldier killed in gunfight with miscreants in Rangamati: ISPR

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Aug 2019 10:06 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2019 10:06 PM BdST

A member of the Bangladesh Army has been killed in a gunfight with miscreants in the Chittagong Hill Tracts district Rangamati, according to the ISPR.

The gunbattle erupted when the miscreants opened fire suddenly on a patrol in Poaiytukhum, some four kilometres from Rajsthali Army Camp, around 10am on Sunday, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate said in a media release in the night.

A soldier, identified as ‘Nasim’, 19, was injured in the gunfight, the military’s press wing said. 

He was airlifted to the Chattogram Combined Military Hospital immediately, but died there undergoing treatment, according to the release.

The army has strengthened patrol in the area and its security is under the military’s control, the ISPR added.

