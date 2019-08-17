Hasina restored mutual trust in India-Bangladesh ties: Muazzem Ali  

“There is now a greater recognition on both sides that the destinies of our two neighbouring countries are inescapably intertwined and we must grow together,” the freedom fighter-diplomat said in New Delhi on Friday.

He addressed the officers taking part in the 59th NDC Course at National Defence College in New Delhi. He spoke about “Framework of Bangladesh-India relations: Opportunities and Challenges”.

Besides participants from India, the 47-week course has 25 overseas officers from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, the USA, and Vietnam, the high commission said.

He focused on security, mutual trust, confidence building and promoting physical and people-to-people connectivity.

The bilateral relations are so cordial that the two countries have emerged as a role model for neighbourhood diplomacy, he said.

The friendly relations between Bangladesh and India have grown “stronger and reached a newer height”, according to him, under the guidance of prime ministers Hasina and Narendra Modi.

He said both countries have strengthened security cooperation and are committed to eradicating terrorism.

“Bangladesh’s avowed policy is not to allow its soil for any terrorist activity against India or any other country. It has received full cooperation from India too,” Muazzem Ali said.