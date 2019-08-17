Bangladesh missions abroad observe National Mourning Day

The missions flew the national flag at half-mast, placed floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu, offered special prayers, and held discussions.

Messages of the president, prime minister and foreign minister were read out. They also observed a minute's silence. Leading members of the Bangladesh community joined the observances.

The architect of Bangladesh was brutally killed along with his all family members except two daughters – Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, who were abroad then – on the night of Aug 15, 1975.

The assassins did not spare even 10-year-old boy or pregnant woman in one of the bloodiest political assassinations the world has ever seen.

Hasina is President of his party Awami League and current Prime Minister.

NEW DELHI

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi organised a panel discussion on “Bangabandhu: The Architect of Bangladesh-India Relation”.

The panellists were Shakti Sinha, director of the Nehru Memorial Museum, writer Nandita Basu, and journalist Vinay Kumar. It was moderate by Farid Hossain, Minister (Press) at the mission.

Speaking at the function, High Commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali recalled Bangabandhu’s farsightedness in building mutually beneficial relations between Bangladesh and India.

He mentioned the 1974 Land Boundary Agreement, the need for maritime boundary demarcation, and water sharing and management.

A documentary on the life and political career of the great leader, titled ‘Bangabandhu: Forever in our hearts’, was screened to wrap up the events.

The mission has also published a special magazine edition called, ‘Bangabandhu Forever’, to mark the day.

ISLAMABAD

Apart from traditional ceremonies, the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad organised a photographic exhibition on the occasion of the National Mourning Day.

High Commissioner Tarik Ahsan inaugurated the event.

A good number of photographs of the victims of Aug 15 carnage including Bangabandhu and his family members were displayed in the exhibition which evoked keen interest from the guests and participants.

In the evening, a commemorative session on the life and philosophy of the father of the nation was arranged.

Earlier on Aug 7, one complete recital of the Holy Quran and prayers were held in the chancery premises by thirteen students (Hafiz) of a local madrasa.

The Mourning Day’s programmes include hoisting the national flag at half-mast, placing wreath at the bust of Bangabandhu, special prayers, reading out of messages, discussion on the life and works of Bangabandhu and screening of a documentary on him.

Chaired by Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Mohammad Ziauddin, the discussion was addressed by recipient of Bangladesh’s “Friends of Liberation War Honour” David Nalin, Ambassador Husain Haqqani, Director for South and Central Asia at Hudson Institute, film and television director Syed Hasan Imam and Mizanur Rahman Majumder, President, Bangabandhu Parishad, Washington DC.

Ambassador Hussain Hakkani recalled Bangabandhu’s uncompromising struggle for the rights and identity of the Bengali nation and said Sheikh Mujib was “the greatest leader not only of Bangladesh but in South Asia and beyond”.

He said some conspirators and killers were not yet punished but the Bangabandhu ’s sacrifice encouraged the people of Bangladesh to build the nation with enormous economic development in the region.

The messages from the president, prime minister, foreign minister and state minister for foreign affairs were read out by Minister (Economic) Md Shahabuddin Patwari, Minister (Press) Shamim Ahmad, Defence Attaché Brig Gen Moinul Hassan and Minister (Political) Md Nural Islam, respectively.

On Friday, special prayers will be offered at the Islamic Center of Washington DC.

A discussion session and Doa Mahfil were organised at the Bangladesh mission in in the Danish capital. Bangladesh Ambassador to Denmark Muhammad A Muhith discussed the life and works of Bangabandhu. Members of the Bangladesh community also took part in it. A short documentary on the political life of Bangabandhu was screened.

The speakers pledged to turn the grief of Aug 15 into strength in order to build a prosperous Bangladesh, dismissing the evil design of the perpetrators who brutally assassinated Bangabandhu to destroy the very ethos of the liberation war.