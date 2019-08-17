Bangladesh mission in Sri Lanka observes National Mourning Day by serving cancer patients
PK Balachandran from Sri Lanka, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2019 02:36 AM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2019 02:36 AM BdST
The Bangladesh High Commission in Sri Lanka has commemorated the "National Mourning Day' marking the 44th anniversary of the assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by serving cancer patients in Matara and Anuradhapura.
In the morning of Aug 15, the national flag of Bangladesh was hoisted at half-mast at the high commission by High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah. A minute's silence was observed as a mark of respect to the Father of the Nation and the members of his family who were killed on this day in 1975. Flowers were placed near the portrait of Sheikh Mujib as the Holy Quran was recited.
Later, all members of the high commission travelled to Matara, 160 kms away from Colombo, to join a special commemorative event organised with the Cancer Care Association of Sri Lanka.
BANGABANDHU MEMORIAL GRANT
High Commissioner Hamidullah handed over the first-ever 'Bangabandhu Memorial Grant' to the Institute of Palliative Medicine for the round-the-year treatment and care of three Sri Lankan cancer patients.
This unique grant was instituted to underline the empathy and love the Bangabandhu had throughout his life for the distressed anywhere. In addition to making the contribution to the Cancer Care Association, the high commission served cooked food for 16 cancer patients in Matara and another 23 cancer patients in Anuradhapura.
The high commissioner also announced a special long-term arrangement with a leading Bangladeshi oncology pharma company under which the company "Beacon" will offer cancer drugs free for every second drug purchased.
Dr Samadhi Rajapaksa, founder of the Institute and the Association, applauded the "unique gestures from the people of Bangladesh."
