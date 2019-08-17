Home > Bangladesh

Angry mob lynches two suspected robbers in Pabna

  Pabna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Aug 2019 09:57 AM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2019 09:57 AM BdST

Two men with suspected ties to robbery have been beaten to death by an angry mob in Pabna’s Santhia Upazila.

The incident occurred in the upazila’s Chhondo Canalparha area around 12am on Saturday, said Santhia Police OC Jahangir Hossain.

The dead men were operatives of an underground extremist group who were caught by neighbours while attempting to rob a home in the area, according to the police.

