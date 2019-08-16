Teenger killed, four injured as picnic bus overturns in Rajbari
Rajbari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Aug 2019 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2019 12:37 PM BdST
A teenage boy has been killed after a picnic bus overturned and tumbled into a roadside ditch in Rajbari Sadar Upazila.
At least four other passengers were injured in the incident which occurred on the Rajbari-Kushtia Highway in the upazila's Durgapur around 3am on Friday, according to the police.
The dead youth was identified as Shamim Reza, 16, hailing from Meherpur, said Pangsha Highway Police OC SM Jahangir Alam.
"The picnic bus was heading to Meherpur from Kuakata when it veered out of control and fell into a ditch. Shamim leaped out of the bus' window but was crushed to death when the bus toppled over him."
The injured were taken to the Rajbari Sadar Hospital for treatment.
