Teenger killed, four injured as picnic bus overturns in Rajbari

At least four other passengers were injured in the incident which occurred on the Rajbari-Kushtia Highway in the upazila's Durgapur around 3am on Friday, according to the police.

The dead youth was identified as Shamim Reza, 16, hailing from Meherpur, said Pangsha Highway Police OC SM Jahangir Alam.

"The picnic bus was heading to Meherpur from Kuakata when it veered out of control and fell into a ditch. Shamim leaped out of the bus' window but was crushed to death when the bus toppled over him."

The injured were taken to the Rajbari Sadar Hospital for treatment.