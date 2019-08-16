Home > Bangladesh

Siblings killed by lightning in Jamalpur

  Jamalpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Aug 2019 06:09 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2019 06:09 PM BdST

Two brothers have died after being struck by lightning while fishing in a marsh in Jamalpur's Dewanganj Upazila.

The incident occured in the border village of Chengtimari under the upazila's Dangdhora Union around 10am on Friday.

The casualties have been identified as Anwarul Islam, 25, and Al Amin Mia, 17.

"Anwar and Al Amin went fishing in a marsh next to their home when lightning struck, burning most of their bodies. They died instantly,” said Shah Masud, chairman of Dangdhora Union Council.

Relatives later recovered their bodies.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Four die in Mymensingh road crash

Teenager dies in Rajbari crash

Rains likely for 2 more days

Dengue cases rise to 1,929

Nation observes National Mourning Day

Three die in Faridpur road crash

Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu

6 die in Feni bus crash

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.