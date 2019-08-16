Rains likely to continue for two more days, Met Office forecasts

The highest rainfall of 55 millimetres on Thursday was recorded in Naogaon’s Badalgachhi.

“It has been raining for three days and it may continue for two more days,” meteorologist Shahinul Islam told bdnews24.com.

In Friday’s forecast, the Met Office said light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

A low over Northern Chattisgarh and adjoining area moved westwards and now lies over Northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area as a well-marked low, according to its weather synopsis.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Hariyana, the centre of the well-marked low, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends to Northwest Bay while monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department Director Shamsuddin Ahmed said it would rain more than normal in August.

Two to three lows may form over the bay and one is likely to turn into depression, he said.