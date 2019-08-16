Four of a family killed in car-bus collision in Mymensingh
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Aug 2019 12:46 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2019 02:37 PM BdST
Four members of a family have died when a car crashed into a tree after colliding with a bus in Mymensingh's Gouripur Upazila.
Two others were injured in the accident which took place on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway in the upazila’s Ramgopalpur around 10am on Friday, according to the police.
The casualties have been identified as Md Rafiquzzaman, 45, his wife Shahina Akhter, 40, their son Nadim Hossain, 25, and daughter Rownak Jahan, 13.
The injured have been taken to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, said Gouripur Police OC Kamrul Islam Mia.
A private car travelling to Narsingdi via Mymensingh from Durgapur had attempted to overtake a bus leading to a collision between the vehicles, said the OC. The car consequently swerved out of control and slammed into a roadside tree.
"Five passengers of the car were injured while Shahina died on the spot."
Her husband and children were declared dead upon being rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
