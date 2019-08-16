Domestic worker falls to death from Dhanmondi high-rise

The incident occurred at a residential apartment on Dhanmondi Road 7A in the early hours of Friday, according to the police.

The girl has been identified only as 'Riya', 17, a domestic worker at the apartment of a businessman named Mominul Hossain on the building's 10th floor. She had started working there at the start of August.

"It initially appears that she was trying to make off from the balcony of the flat before falling off," said Dhanmondi Police Sub-Inspector Polash Kumar Biswas.

There were no signs or marks of abuse on the girl's body, he said. The girl had been intent on returning home ever since she started working there.

"She tried to climb down from the balcony using several scarves knotted with ropes. But she fell when the ropes tore."

Locals subsequently rushed Riya to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Police questioned her employer, Mominul, at the station over the matter.