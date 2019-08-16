Home > Bangladesh

‘Bangabandhu Corner’ at Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Aug 2019 11:58 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2019 11:58 PM BdST

A ‘Bangabandhu Corner’ has been opened at the Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra marking the National Mourning Day on Aug 15.

On that day in 1975, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated along with almost all of his family members. His daughters – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana – survived as they were abroad at that time.

The high commission said the “Bangabandhu Corner” is located on the first floor of the chancery where photographs, books, and CDs on his life and works and on different aspects of the Liberation War 1971 are showcased.

“It will help disseminate information on Bangabandhu’s leadership role against aggression on culture, deprivation of political and economic rights of Bangladeshis as well as on his vision of establishing a “Sonar Bangla”,” the high commission added in a statement.

