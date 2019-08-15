Home > Bangladesh

Three die in head-on collision between buses in Faridpur

  Faridpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Aug 2019 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 02:28 PM BdST

Three people have been killed and 31 others injured after two buses collided head-on in Faridpur’s Bhanga Upazila.

The accident took place at upazila’s Noapara area around 9:30am on Thursday, said Ataur Rahman, chief of Bhanga Highway Police Station. 

The victims, including the bus driver and a woman, could not be identified immediately.

A Barishal-bound bus crashed into another bus operated by Tuhin Paribahan travelling in the opposite direction to Rangpur, killing a driver and a woman instantly,” OC Atiur Rahman said.  

Informed of the incident, police and fire service officials rushed to the scene and rescued the injured, the OC said. 

“Another victim died in the hospital.”

