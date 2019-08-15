Three die in head-on collision between buses in Faridpur
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Aug 2019 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 02:28 PM BdST
Three people have been killed and 31 others injured after two buses collided head-on in Faridpur’s Bhanga Upazila.
The accident took place at upazila’s Noapara area around 9:30am on Thursday, said Ataur Rahman, chief of Bhanga Highway Police Station.
A Barishal-bound bus crashed into another bus operated by Tuhin Paribahan travelling in the opposite direction to Rangpur, killing a driver and a woman instantly,” OC Atiur Rahman said.
“Another victim died in the hospital.”
