Speed kills: At least 18 die in road traffic accidents across Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Aug 2019 08:31 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 08:31 PM BdST
Road traffic accidents involving around a dozen vehicles, mostly buses, have claimed at least 18 lives and injured scores in different districts days after Eid-ul-Azha.
The vehicles appear to have been speeding as the highways and roads have become relatively empty after the Eid holiday rush.
Thursday was also a public holiday because of the observance of the National Mourning Day. The rush of holidaymakers returning to Dhaka is yet to start as Friday and Saturday are weekly holidays.
In Sirajganj, a pile up of four buses at Kamarkhand on the highway to the west of Bangabandhu Bridge left two dead and at least 25 others injured in the afternoon.
A north-bound Hanif Paribahan bus collided head-on with a Five Star Paribahan bus while two other buses of Dipjol Paribahan and Ena Paribahan hit the Hanif Paribahan bus from behind, according to Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station SI Jahurul Islam.
At least seven people were killed and 21 others injured when a bus slammed into a roadside tree on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Feni Sadar Upazila’s Lemua, Feni Mohipal Highway OC Md Shahjahan Khan said.
The Prime Plus Paribahan bus was carrying a picnic party from Dhaka’s Mirpur to Cox’s Bazar, the OC said.
Two buses collided head-on leaving at least three people dead and 31 others injured in Faridpur’s Bhanga Upazila in the morning, Ataur Rahman, chief of Bhanga Highway Police Station, said.
The death toll is also three in a collision between a truck and an autorickshaw at Kotiadi in Kishoreganj. The accident left four others injured, Kotiadi Highway Police Camp Inspector Nasir Uddin Majumder said.
Another autorickshaw was smashed by a bus in Mymensingh’s Fulpur. Two people were killed and three others injured in the accident, Fulpur Police Station OC Imarat Hossain Gazi said.
A motorcycle rider died after being hit by a microbus in Gopalganj’s Kashiyani. His wife was injured in the accident, Ramdia Police Camp Inspector Aminur Rahman said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Speed kills: At least 18 die in road traffic accidents across Bangladesh
- Daily rate of dengue cases rises after Eid holidays
- Two die from dengue in Dhaka, Magura
- Chief Justice Mahmud urges Bangladeshis to work towards Bangabandhu's dream
- Three die in head-on collision between buses in Faridpur
- Tributes pour in as Bangladesh observes National Mourning Day
- Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara on National Mourning Day
- Six die in Feni after picnic bus slams into tree
- Bangladesh mourning founding father Bangabandhu on 1975 massacre anniversary
- Plastic factory in Old Dhaka’s Islambagh catches fire
Most Read
- Bangladesh yet to locate four absconding killers of its founding father
- Saudi Arabia releases 71 Biman officials after 10 hours of questioning at Jeddah airport
- Bangladesh mourning founding father Bangabandhu on 1975 massacre anniversary
- None wanted to shelter Mujib's daughters: Mehjabeen Choudhury
- Fire destroys plastic factories in Old Dhaka’s Lalbagh
- Seven die in Feni after picnic bus slams into tree
- Trump immigration plan offers a ticket to the American dream, the poor need not apply
- Trudeau violated ethics law in SNC-Lavalin case, watchdog finds
- ‘That was my last day with Mujib family’, Sheikh Russell’s tutor Gitali recounts
- How founding father’s assassination turned Bangladesh media overnight on its head