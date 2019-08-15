Chief Justice Mahmud urges Bangladeshis to work towards Bangabandhu's dream
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Aug 2019 04:01 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 04:02 PM BdST
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has urged Bangladeshis to devote themselves to build a prosperous Bangladesh as envisioned by the country's founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 44th death anniversary.
On this day in 1975, the nation’s independence hero was assassinated at his Dhanmondi 32 house along with most of his family members by some rogue soldiers in one of the bloodiest political assassinations in the world.
Describing the events of that fateful day 44 years ago as 'the darkest and saddest chapter' in the country's history, Chief Justice Mahmud said, "The nation remembers its' greatest son with deep shock and respect."
"It is our duty to work to fulfil the dream of the Father of the Nation of building a 'Shonar Bangla' (golden Bangladesh), a prosperous country. His soul will attain peace if we do so," he said.
He made the call while inaugurating a daylong 'blood donation programme" organised by the Supreme Court to commemorate National Mourning Day on Thursday.
The Transfusion Medicine Department of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has been assisting the programme.
The chief justice paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreath at his mural Dhanmondi 32 in the morning before taking part in the event at the Supreme Court.
Supreme Court justices, lawyers and officers took part in a special prayer session at 9.30 am to commemorate Bangabandhu.
