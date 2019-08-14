Why DMP chief Asaduzzaman Mia is appointed on contract for only one month

Usually the government makes contractual appointments with six months or up to two-year terms, but in the case of the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, it is only one month.

The public administration ministry announced his contractual appointment in a circular to Sept 13 on Tuesday amid Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

One of the longest serving DMP chiefs, Mia has held the post for four and a half years by the end of his career spanning over three decades.

Bangladesh Police’s activities in tackling militancy in this period have earned plaudits.

He also oversaw the sensitive work to create a database of 7.2 million tenants in the capital in order to ease crime monitoring.

Asked why a police officer like Mia got appointed for only one month, another senior officer told bdnews24.com that the government might have considered security concerns during August, the month that witnessed many occurrences, with the 2017 Hotel Olio suicide bombing among the latest ones.

“It is the month of mourning. Many things happened in the month of August in the past. Bangabandhu was killed along with his family members on Aug 15; series bombings occurred on Aug 17; Sheikh Hasina was targeted in an assassination attempt on Aug 21,” the officer said.

“This month is very sensitive considering security. Militant groups and anti-liberation forces are feared to bolster their activities centring these days. We have to take massive security measures in this month every year”

“If a new commissioner takes charge at the time, and if something happens, it may be difficult for them to realise everything fast and tackle the situation,” the officer said. He requested anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media over the issue.

“Asaduzzaman Mia has served as Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner for a long time. The government may have considered these factors in deciding to not bring someone new to the position now,” he added.

He also hinted that the government may give Mia a new job very soon, so it has decided not to go for a long-term contract with him.

Mia told bdnews24.com he had nothing to say about the government decision.

“The government has extended my tenure as much as it deemed necessary,” the DMP chief said.