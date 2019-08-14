Two rape suspects killed in alleged shootout with police in Bhola

The incident took place in the upzaila’s Dakkhin Razapur area around 2:30am on Wednesday, said Sagir Mia, chief of Bhola Model Police Station.

The dead men have been identified as Al-Amin, 27 and Manjur Alam, 25.

They were named in a case filed over the rape of two sisters on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

“A police team were conducting a drive at night to arrest the suspects when they opened fire on law enforcers. Police retaliated and Amin and Manjur were killed in the ensuing gunfight,” OC Sagir said.

The two had several cases against them, including drug-related charges, said the OC, adding the bodies had been taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examinations.