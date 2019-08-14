Two rape suspects killed in alleged shootout with police in Bhola
Bhola Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Aug 2019 02:32 PM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2019 02:32 PM BdST
Two men implicated in a rape case have been killed in an alleged shootout with police in Bhola Sadar Upazila.
The incident took place in the upzaila’s Dakkhin Razapur area around 2:30am on Wednesday, said Sagir Mia, chief of Bhola Model Police Station.
The dead men have been identified as Al-Amin, 27 and Manjur Alam, 25.
They were named in a case filed over the rape of two sisters on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.
“A police team were conducting a drive at night to arrest the suspects when they opened fire on law enforcers. Police retaliated and Amin and Manjur were killed in the ensuing gunfight,” OC Sagir said.
The two had several cases against them, including drug-related charges, said the OC, adding the bodies had been taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examinations.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two rape suspects killed in alleged shootout with police in Bhola
- Three killed in clashes over land dispute in Mymensingh
- DMP issues traffic guidelines for National Mourning Day
- Why DMP chief Asaduzzaman Mia is appointed on contract for only one month
- Mayors claim to have freed Dhaka city from Eid cattle waste in 24 hours
- Mayor Atiqul threatens legal action against haphazard Eid cattle slaughter
- Saudi Arabia releases 71 Biman officials after 10 hours of questioning at Jeddah airport
- Asaduzzaman Mia to head Dhaka city police for one more month
- Attack by raging buffalo for Eid sacrifice in Tangail injures 11
- Child missing after speedboat sinks in Shimulia
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia releases 71 Biman officials after 10 hours of questioning at Jeddah airport
- Depression over Bay of Bengal raises warning signal No. 3
- Slipped knife hits, kills 10-year-old girl watching cow slaughtering in Bangladesh
- Why DMP chief Asaduzzaman Mia is appointed on contract for only one month
- Attack by raging buffalo for Eid sacrifice in Tangail injures 11
- Knife-wielding man goes on Sydney rampage, one woman dead
- Malaysian police find body of Irish girl missing from jungle resort
- Govt to allow rawhide export in order to ensure fair price
- Malaysia cabinet to discuss residency of controversial Indian Islamic preacher
- Asaduzzaman Mia to head Dhaka city police for one more month