Plastic factory in Old Dhaka’s Lalbagh catches fire

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Aug 2019 11:54 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 12:38 AM BdST

A plastic factory at Old Dhaka’s Lalbagh has caught fire.

The fire erupted in the factory at Postar Dhal in Islambagh around 10:45pm on Wednesday, according to an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room. 

Eight units of the firefighters rushed to the scene first and later eight more joined them to douse the fire, the official said.

No casualties have been reported immediately.

Locals said the factory and adjacent buildings were almost empty as the inhabitants had travelled to their home towns or villages to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha.  

The cause of the fire is also unknown.

It comes around six months after over 73 people died in a devastating fire that destroyed several buildings housing people and warehouses of raw plastic, deodorant and other flammables at Churihatta in Old Dhaka’s .

Committees formed to investigate the fire incident recommended removing such warehouses and factories from the densely populated area and ensuring proper fire safety measurements in order to avoid casualties.

