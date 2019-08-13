Ramna Park cleaner dies from dengue in Khulna
A man has died of dengue in Khulna as the massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease wreaks havoc across Bangladesh.
Mohammad Rasel, 32, passed away while undergoing treatment for the disease at Khulna Medical College College Hospital on Tuesday, said Partho Protim Debnath, assistant registrar of the hospital's department of medicine.
Russell, who hailed from Gopalganj's Kotalipara Upazila, worked as a cleaner at Dhaka's Ramna Park. He recently came down with the viral fever and was admitted to Gopalganj Hospital, said ASM Abdur Razzak, Khulna's civil surgeon.
He was subsequently transferred to Khulna Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated.
The total number of dengue patients hospitalised so far this year has crossed 43,000, including around 25,000 in the first 11 days of August.
bdnews24.com has recorded 119 fatal dengue cases reported by doctors this year. The government count, which is confirmed through reviews by a committee, has put the death toll at 40.
